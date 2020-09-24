Fiers scheduled to start for Athletics at Dodgers

Oakland Athletics (34-21, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Mike Fiers (6-2, 4.67 ERA) Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will square off on Thursday.

The Dodgers are 17-9 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .478, good for second in the National League. Corey Seager leads the team with a .609 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Athletics are 14-13 on the road. Oakland is hitting a collective .224 this season, led by Tommy La Stella with an average of .276.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Dodgers with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .609.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

