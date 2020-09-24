Trending:
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Fiers scheduled to start for Athletics at Dodgers

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Oakland Athletics (34-21, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Mike Fiers (6-2, 4.67 ERA) Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will square off on Thursday.

The Dodgers are 17-9 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .478, good for second in the National League. Corey Seager leads the team with a .609 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Athletics are 14-13 on the road. Oakland is hitting a collective .224 this season, led by Tommy La Stella with an average of .276.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Dodgers with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .609.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit