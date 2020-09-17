Listen Live Sports

FIFA men’s world rankings for September

September 17, 2020 4:27 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA men’s world rankings for September (previous position in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (4)

5. Portugal (7)

6. Uruguay (5)

7. Spain (8)

8. Croatia (6)

9. Argentina (9)

10. Colombia (10)

11. Mexico (11)

12. Italy (13)

13. Netherlands (14)

14. Germany (15)

15. Switzerland (12)

16. Denmark (16)

17. Chile (17)

18. Sweden (17)

19. Poland (19)

20. Senegal (20)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

