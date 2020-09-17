Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA men’s world rankings for September (previous position in parentheses):
1. Belgium (1)
2. France (2)
3. Brazil (3)
4. England (4)
5. Portugal (7)
6. Uruguay (5)
7. Spain (8)
8. Croatia (6)
9. Argentina (9)
10. Colombia (10)
11. Mexico (11)
12. Italy (13)
13. Netherlands (14)
14. Germany (15)
15. Switzerland (12)
16. Denmark (16)
17. Chile (17)
18. Sweden (17)
19. Poland (19)
20. Senegal (20)
