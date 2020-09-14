Listen Live Sports

Flames remove interim tag, announce Geoff Ward as head coach

September 14, 2020 12:49 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have removed the “interim” tag from Geoff Ward’s job and made him the NHL club’s head coach.

Ward was promoted from associate coach Nov. 29. Bill Peters resigned amid allegations of racism when he coached in the minor leagues.

A .500 team at that time, the Flames rallied from the controversy to go 25-15-3 under Ward.

Calgary was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in six games by the Dallas Stars.

The Flames downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 in the best-of-five qualifying round to advance.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

