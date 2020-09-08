Listen Live Sports

Former American League president Gene Budig dies at age 81

September 8, 2020 12:00 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Gene Budig, the last president of the American League, has died. He was 81.

The Charleston RiverDogs’ minor-league baseball team, which Budig co-owned, announced his death on Tuesday. The team did not release a cause of Budig’s death.

Budig spent much of career as a leader in academics, heading several universities including time as president of West Virginia and chancellor of Kansas.

He was named AL president in 1994 and served in the position for six seasons until Major League Baseball eliminated those leadership roles in both the American and National leagues.

Budig became a co-owner in the RiverDogs in 2007. They are Class A South Atlantic League affiliate of the New York Yankees.

RiverDogs chairman and co-owner Marv Goldklang said Budig’s humor and guidance of the team will be missed.

“Gene was not only a partner, but a great friend,” Goldklang said in a statement.

