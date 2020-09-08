Listen Live Sports

Former Austria soccer coach Alfred Riedl dies at 70

September 8, 2020 10:06 am
 
VIENNA (AP) — Alfred Riedl, who coached the Austrian national soccer team before working with teams from around the world, has died. He was 70.

The Austrian soccer federation said Tuesday that Riedl died the night before after a long illness.

As a player, Riedl was a striker who played four games for Austria and was the top scorer in the Belgian and Austrian leagues. He coached Austria for eight games in 1990 and 1991, including a failed bid to qualify for the 1992 European Championship.

Riedl later worked as sporting director of the Iranian national team and as coach of Liechtenstein, Vietnam, Palestine, Laos and Indonesia, as well as with clubs from North Africa and Asia.

Riedl’s last job was as coach of Indonesia in 2016.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

