On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Former exam administrator pleads guilty in college scam

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 4:58 pm
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — A former college entrance exam administrator pleaded guilty Friday to taking bribes to help wealthy parents rig their kids’ test scores as part of a college admissions bribery scheme.

Niki Williams, 46, a former employee of the Houston Independent School District, is among about 40 people who have admitted to charges in the case that exposed a scheme to get undeserving teens into college with fake athletic credentials or manipulated test scores.

Prosecutors say Williams, who administered the college entrance exams at the public high school where she worked, took money from the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme in exchange for allowing someone else to take exams in place of the children of Singer’s clients or correct their answers.

Williams “regrets the harm she has caused her school, her students and the companies that trusted her,” he lawyer said in an email.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

“While she has struggled through this difficult process, she is eager to move beyond it and start the next chapter of her life,” attorney Eric Tennen said.

Rick Singer, the admissions consultant, and Mark Riddell, who secretly took the exams for the students, have also pleaded guilty.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud and honest services wire fraud and mail fraud before a Boston federal court judge held via video because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Sports News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment