Frank J. Selke Trophy Winners

Past winners of the National Hockey League’s Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the best defensive forward:

2020 — Sean Couturier, Philadelphia

2019 — Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis

2018 — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

2017 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston

2016 — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

2015 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston

2014 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston

2013 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago

2012 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston

2011 — Ryan Kesler, Vancouver

2010 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit

2009 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit

2008 — Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit

2007 — Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina

2006 — Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Kris Draper, Detroit

2003 — Jere Lehtinen, Dallas

2002 — Michael Peca, N.Y. Islanders

2001 — John Madden, New Jersey

2000 — Steve Yzerman, Detroit

1999 — Jere Lehtinen, Dallas

1998 — Jere Lehtinen, Dallas

1997 — Michael Peca, Buffalo

1996 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit

1995 — Ron Francis, Pittsburgh

1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit

1993 — Doug Gilmour, Toronto

1992 — Guy Carbonneau, Montreal

1991 — Dirk Graham, Chicago

1990 — Rick Meagher, St. Louis

1989 — Guy Carbonneau, Montreal

1988 — Guy Carbonneau, Montreal

1987 — Dave Poulin, Philadelphia

1986 — Troy Murray, Chicago

1985 — Craig Ramsay, Buffalo

1984 — Doug Jarvis, Washington

1983 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia

1982 — Steve Kasper, Boston

1981 — Bob Gainey, Montreal

1980 — Bob Gainey, Montreal

1979 — Bob Gainey, Montreal

1978 — Bob Gainey, Montreal

