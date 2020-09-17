Listen Live Sports

Freeland expected to start for the Rockies against the Dodgers

September 17, 2020 3:06 am
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (35-15, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-26, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.53 ERA) Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.54 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The Rockies are 13-15 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .415 this season. Trevor Story leads the team with a mark of .548.

The Dodgers are 24-12 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 93 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the team with 15, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is batting .298.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

