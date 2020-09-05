Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Freeman takes 18-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

September 5, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (13-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (23-15, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Erick Fedde (1-3, 4.71 ERA) Atlanta: Max Fried (6-0, 1.60 ERA)

LINE: Braves 13700; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Freddie Freeman is riding an 18-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Washington.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

The Braves are 14-10 against opponents from the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Travis d’Arnaud leads the team with an average of .326.

The Nationals are 7-14 in division play. Washington ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .364.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 21 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Turner ranks second on the Nationals with nine home runs and is batting .364.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Juan Soto: (elbow), Adam Eaton: (knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force partners in medical logistics to support US