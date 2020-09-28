Listen Live Sports

French Open Glance: Djokovic opens bid for 18th Slam title

September 28, 2020 6:55 pm
 
2 min read
      

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Novak Djokovic looks to start a new Grand Slam winning streak, playing his first match at a major tournament since being defaulted in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. He will be on Court Philippe Chatrier against 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer of Sweden. Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris, has never lost to a player ranked that low at Roland Garros. So far in 2020, Djokovic is 31-1, including a title on clay courts last week at the Italian Open. Also in the main stadium on Day 3: No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada against Gilles Simon of France. Shapovalov is coming off a quarterfinal run at the U.S. Open, but he is just 1-2 in his career at the French Open. Simon has been to the fourth round in Paris three times. Among the other players in action Tuesday: 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova in the women’s draw, and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in the men’s.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Rain early; cloudy. High of 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: No. 6 Serena Williams beat Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2), 6-0; No. 11 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 4-6, 8-6; Zhang Shuai beat No. 12 Madison Keys 6-3, 7-6 (2); Iga Swiatek beat No. 15 Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2; Christina McHale beat No. 22 Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s First Round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 Dominic Thiem beat Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3; Marton Fucsovics beat No. 4 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-1; Alexander Bublik beat No. 8 Gael Monfils 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3; Mikhail Kukushkin beat No. 14 Fabio Fognini 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0; Yoshihito Nishioka beat No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 6-3, 6-3; Tennys Sandgren beat No. 29 Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 11-9.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 hours, 5 minutes — The time of Italian qualifier Lorenzo Giustino’s 0-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3), 2-6, 18-16 victory over Frenchman Corentin Moutet, making it the second-longest match in French Open history. Fabrice Santoro’s five-set win against Arnaud Clement in 2004 took 6:33. The French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that doesn’t use a tiebreaker in the fifth set of men’s singles matches or third set of women’s.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Are you getting me mixed up with someone else? I don’t struggle on my second serve.” — Williams, in response to a reporter’s question about second-serve trouble.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

