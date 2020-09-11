Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from alternate training site.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LF Joe Pederson from the paternity list. Optioned 1B Matt Beaty to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Johan Quezada from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from alternate training site. Released RHP Justin Shafer.

Advertisement

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to minor league contract. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.

Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

GASTONIA PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL CLUB — Named David Martin Chief Operating Officer.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Mutually agreed to part ways with F Adrian Regattin due to personal matter.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed G Kelsey Daugherty, D Camryn Biegalski, M Aerial Chavarin and F Dani Rhodes to short-term contracts.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.