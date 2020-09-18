Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Branden Kline and Evan Phillips to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Robinson Leyer to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of LHP Garrret Crochet. Placed RHP Evan Marshal on 10-day IL. Designated RHP Ian Hamilton for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled 3B Harold Castro from 10-day IL. Optioned LF Travis Demeritte to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C Mitch Garvr from 10-day IL. Optioned C/INF Willians Astudillo to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded 3B Dustin Harris and CF Marcus Smith to Texas.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF Marcus Smith and INF Dustin Harris from Oakland.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Patrick Murphy from alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Max Fried from 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 3B Eugenio Suarez from paternity list. Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz and OF Nick Williamsto alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Johan Quezada to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Robert Dugger and LHP Daniel Castano from alternate training site.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site. Released RHP Jake Faria.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHPs Brandon Ramey, Israel Puello and Juan Geraldo to Milwaukee. Recalled RF Jay Bruce from 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled CF Jason Martin from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Dylan Carlson from alternate training site. Optioned INF Max Schrock to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site. Place RHP Dakota Hudson on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson and LHP Andrew Suarez from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LF Andrew Stevenson and RHP Will Crowe form alternate training site. Optioned LF Yadiel Hernandez to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

NFL — Announced WR Antonio Callaway to be suspended for an additional four games for violation of NFL policy on substance abuse.

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Mike Nugent to practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Hakeem Butler to practice squad. Released DE Myles Adams.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Devante Bond and OL Dieter to practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Announced TE C.J. Uzomah is out for season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed S Doug Middleton to practice squad. Released TE Matt Flanagan.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Troymaine Pope to practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed G Stefen Wisniewski on IR. Recalled OT Derwin Gray.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract. Placed WR Richie James on the IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE Anthony Auclair on IR.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Daniel Sprong to a two-year contract.

Eastern Conference Hockey League

WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed F Mason Baptista for one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Gonzalo Higuain.

NORTH TEXAS SC — Announced agreement to contract termination with M Oscar Romero.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced agreement to loan D Kaleigh Riehl to Paris FC through Feb. 2021.

COLLEGE

Dayton University — Named Sarah Ploudre assistant women’s softball coach.

Thiel College — Named Jordyn Merkel assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

