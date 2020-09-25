On Air: Federal News Network program
Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 2:58 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen and INF Ryon Healy from alternate training site. Place RHP Corbin Burnes on 10-day IL.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Tyler Hall to practice squad. Released DE Austin Edwards.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Brett Rypien and DL DeShawn Williams from practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Calvin Taylor to practice squad. Released DB Trajan Bandy.

HOCKEY
Eastern Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Anthony Repaci to one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced F Heber will miss remainder of season with torn ACL.

