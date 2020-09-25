Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen and INF Ryon Healy from alternate training site. Place RHP Corbin Burnes on 10-day IL.
ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Tyler Hall to practice squad. Released DE Austin Edwards.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Brett Rypien and DL DeShawn Williams from practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Calvin Taylor to practice squad. Released DB Trajan Bandy.
|HOCKEY
|Eastern Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Anthony Repaci to one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced F Heber will miss remainder of season with torn ACL.
