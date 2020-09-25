Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Domingo Tapia on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Austin Brice from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to alternate training site. Activated RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned SS Yu Chang to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Christin Stewart from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Josh James on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chase De Jong from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom from alternate training site. Activated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Jorge Soler and RHP Greg Holland on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Edwar Colina from alternate training site. Designated RHP Homer Bailey for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned LHP Tyler Lyons to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Ian Hamilton off waivers from Chicago White Sox.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated RHP Silvino Bracho from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Corbin Martin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Patrick Wisdom from alternate training site. Placed RHP Manny Rodriguez on the 45-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Released RHP Nate Jones.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen and INF Ryon Healy from alternate training site. Placed RHP Corbin Burnes on the 10-day IL.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP Jeff Samardzija from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Tyler Hall to practice squad. Released DE Austin Edwards.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released CB Trumaine Johnson from practice squad. Re-signed K Kai Forbath to practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Brett Rypien and DL DeShawn Williams from practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Calvin Taylor to practice squad. Released DB Trajan Bandy.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DE Rasheem Green on injured reserve. Waived DE Eli Mencer from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Brian Daccord as special assistant to the general manager/director of goaltending operations.

Eastern Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Anthony Repaci to one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced F Heber will miss remainder of season with torn ACL.

United Soccer League

LOUDON UNITED FC — Announced the cancellation of the remainder of their season.

