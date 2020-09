Friday’s Transactions, Writethru

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day IL. Recalled Ramon Urias from alternate training site. Assigned OF Mason Williams outright to alternate training site. Assigned LHP Zac Lowther to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Matt Hall from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Sergio Alcantara from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Chris Devenski from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Joe Biagini to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site. Placed RF Max Kepler on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Willians Astudillo from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Placed 3B Gio Urshela and RHP Jonathan Loasiga on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Miguel Andujar and RHP Miguel Yajure from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated 3B Dylan Moore from the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Nick Anderson from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Jose Alvarado from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated RF Brett Phillips from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP John King from alternate training site. Designated INF Yadiel Rivera for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Patrick Weigel from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 2. Recalled RHP Jose Mujica from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site. Activated RHP Ryne Stanek from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 3B Jedd Gyorko from bereavement list. Optioned RHP Justin Topa, INF Gabe Holt, OF Carlos Rodriguez and RHPs Bowden Francis and Phil Bickford to alternate training site. Activated 1B Daniel Vogelbach.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez from alternate training site. Designated OF Billy Hamilton for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated C Matt Wieters from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Andrew Knizner to alternate training site. Assigned RHP Jesus Cruz to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Will Crowe from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived DL Miles Brown, WR Hakeem Butler, P Ryan Winslow and OL Sam Jones. Waived OL Brett Toth with an injury designation.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed FB Patrick DiMarco on injured reserve. Waived LBs Vosean Joseph and Corey Thompson. Activated TE Tommy Sweeney from the PUP list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Tommylee Lewis from inured reserve with a settlement.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Traded LB Austin Calitro to Denver for DL Christian Covington.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Brady Aiello.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Cody Wichmann. Waived RB Darius Anderson, TE COle Hikutini and DE Joe Jackson. Waived OT Wyatt Miller from injured reserve with a settlement.

DENVER BRONCOS — Traded DL Christian Covington to Cincinnati for LB Austin Calitro. Released LB Todd Davis.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Released DE Caraun Reid. Placed RB Ryquell Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived LB Emmanuel Smith from injured reserve with a settlement.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released S Damarious Randall.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived Ks Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis, DBs Adonis Alexander, Jake Gervase, Juju Hughes, Dayan Lake and Tyrique McGhee, LBs Daniel Bituli and Derrick Moncrief, TE Kendall Blanton, C Cohl Cabral, Gs Jamil Demby and Jeremiah Kolone, RB John Kelly and WRs Earnest Edwards, J.J. Koski and Easop Winston.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DT Michael Barnett on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Logan Ryan. Placed WR David Sills on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Released LB James Burgess.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived CBs Trevor Williams and Michel Jacquet, DE Matt Leo, TE Caleb Wilson and DT T.Y. McGill. Signed CB Craig James to one-year contract extension.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived WR Anthony Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Jamar Taylor. Waived DE Jonathan Kongbo from injured reserve with a settlement.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Matt Gay. Waived RB Dare Ogunbowale.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released RB Adrian Peterson.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Zach Jordan to an AHL contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced head coach Chris Armas and assistant coach CJ Brown will be leaving coaching staff.

United Soccer League

NORTH TEXAS SC — Agreed to a mutual contract termination with D Lamar Batista.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Dr. Dawn Turner to senior associate athletic director for compliance/student-athlete welfare.

CITADEL — Named Ciaran Traquair women’s soccer head coach.

