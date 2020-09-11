Friday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Josh Taylor on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 8. Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Tapia from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Colten Brewer to the 45-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Luis Arraez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 9. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from alternate training site. Placed SS J.P. Crawford on the bereavement list. Outrighted OF Mallex Smith to Triple-A Tacoma.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ken Giles from the 45-day IL. Recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Alejandro Kirk from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to alternate training site. Designated C Caleb Joseph and OF Billy McKinney for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Rex Brothers from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Adbert Alsolay to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LF Joe Pederson from the paternity list. Optioned 1B Matt Beaty to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Johan Quezada from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from alternate training site. Released RHP Justin Shafer.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Connor Brogdon to alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Ronald Torreyes from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from alternate training site. Activated LHP Adam Morgan from the 10-day IL. Designated 1B Neil Walker for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Tyler Bashlor on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Austin Davis from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to minor league contract. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL.

Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

GASTONIA PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL CLUB — Named David Martin Chief Operating Officer.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced that Houston Rockets F Danuel House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season for violation of campus health and safety protocols.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed WR KeeSean Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DTs Joey Ivie and Tanzel Smart to practice squad. Released T Brady Aiello and RB Benny LeMay.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Corey Levin.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Mutually agreed to part ways with F Adrian Regattin due to personal matter.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed G Kelsey Daugherty, D Camryn Biegalski, M Aerial Chavarin and F Dani Rhodes to short-term contracts.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Alexis Cerritos and M Raymond Drai.

COLLEGE

UT-MARTIN — Named Montez Robinson men’s basketball assistant coach.

