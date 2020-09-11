Friday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Josh Taylor on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 8. Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Tapia from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Colten Brewer from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Dominic Leone for assignment. Recalled RHP Cam Hill from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated C Salvador Perez from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Maibrys Viloria to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Luis Arraez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 9. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from alternate training site. Placed SS J.P. Crawford on the bereavement list. Outrighted OF Mallex Smith to Triple-A Tacoma. Recalled RHP Brady Lail from alternate training site. Placed 2B Shed Long Jr. on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 10.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Alejandro Kirk from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to alternate training site. Designated C Caleb Joseph and LF Billy McKinney for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated LHP Caleb Smith. Optioned RHP Kevin Ginkel to alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Rex Brothers from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Adbert Alsolay to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tyler Thornburg on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LF Joe Pederson from the paternity list. Optioned 1B Matt Beaty to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Johan Quezada from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from alternate training site. Released RHP Justin Shafer.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Connor Brogdon to alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Ronald Torreyes from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from alternate training site. Activated LHP Adam Morgan from the 10-day IL. Designated 1B Neil Walker for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Tyler Bashlor on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Austin Davis from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to minor league contract. Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site. Placed RHP Giovanny Gallegos on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Luis Perdomo from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL.

Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

GASTONIA PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL CLUB — Named David Martin Chief Operating Officer.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced that Houston Rockets F Danuel House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season for violation of campus health and safety protocols.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed WR KeeSean Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB T.J. Green to practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DTs Joey Ivie and Tanzel Smart to practice squad. Released T Brady Aiello and RB Benny LeMay.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DB Nate Brooks from injured reserve with a settlement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released C Corey Levin from practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released De Anthony Lanier from injured reserve with a settlement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Mutually agreed to part ways with F Adrian Regattin due to personal matter.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed G Kelsey Daugherty, D Camryn Biegalski, M Aerial Chavarin and F Dani Rhodes to short-term contracts.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Alexis Cerritos and M Raymond Drai.

COLLEGE

UT-MARTIN — Named Montez Robinson men’s basketball assistant coach.

