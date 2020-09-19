Listen Live Sports

Ga Tech missing top runner, defensive lineman vs No. 14 UCF

September 19, 2020 4:18 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech did not have its leading runner and a top defensive player for Saturday’s game against No. 14 Central Florida.

Shortly before kickoff, the Yellow Jackets announced that running back Jordan Mason and defensive lineman Curtis Ryans were among six players unavailable for the game. The school did not give a reason for their absence.

Mason led Georgia Tech with 899 yards rushing last season. He had 55 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening 16-13 victory at Florida State.

Ryans had two sacks and two forced fumbles against the Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets also were without two other potential defensive starters, cornerback Tre Swilling and defensive end Antonneous Clayton, both of whom missed their second straight game with apparent injuries.

Also out for Georgia Tech: tight ends Dylan Leonard and Dylan Deveney. Like Mason and Ryans, both had been expected to play but were ruled out for undisclosed reasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

