Gallese, Orlando City survive a man down, tie FC Dallas 0-0

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 11:18 pm
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Pedro Gallese had his second MLS shutout and Orlando City played a man down for the final 20-plus minutes in a 0-0 tie with FC Dallas on Sunday night.

Gallese had four saves, including a kick save of a shot by Santiago Mosquera from point-blank range in the 10th minute.

Midfielder Jhegson Méndez was shown his second yellow card in the 69th minute and Orlando City played a man down the rest of the way.

Jimmy Maurer had three saves for Dallas (5-3-5).

Orlando City (7-2-5) is 5-0-3 in its last eight games.

