Garcia, van Uytvanck win 1st-round matches in Istanbul

September 9, 2020 3:45 pm
 
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Caroline Garcia had her serve broken seven times but still beat Cagla Buyukakcay to move into the second round of the Istanbul Tennis Championship on Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded Garcia had a disastrous second set before prevailing 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 against a local opponent who won the Istanbul event in 2016 but was only a 186th-ranked wild-card entry this year.

Garcia will play qualifier Tereza Martincova for a place in the quarterfinals. Garcia hasn’t gone further than the quarters at any tournament since she won in Nottingham in June 2019.

Sixth-seeded Alison van Uytvanck picked up her first win since the tour resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, eliminating Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 6-4 in their first-round match.

Australian qualifier Ellen Perez was close to eliminating eighth-seeded Misaki Doi in straight sets before the Japanese player recovered to earn a 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 win. Doi broke Perez’s serve at 5-5 in the second to start a four-game win streak.

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard came through qualifying in Istanbul and kept her run going with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Viktoriya Tomova in the first round. Bouchard next plays top-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The Istanbul tournament was rescheduled from April and is warm-up clay event for the French Open, which starts main draw play Sept. 27.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

