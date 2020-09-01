Listen Live Sports

Gasquet, Flipkens among 7 on stricter protocols at US Open

September 1, 2020 8:00 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Three players who competed at the U.S. Open on Tuesday — Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrère and Ysaline Bonaventure — and one scheduled to play Wednesday — Kirsten Flipkens — are among the seven entrants placed under stricter COVID-19 protocols after contact with the only athlete to test positive for the coronavirus at the tournament, The Associated Press has learned.

After Benoit Paire, a Frenchman seeded 17th, was taken out of the draw Sunday because of his test result, contact tracing determined there were seven players who potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Monday, three players from France acknowledged their involvement: Kristina Mladenovic, who is seeded 30th in women’s singles; Adrian Mannarino, seeded 32nd in men’s singles; and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who is entered in men’s doubles.

The AP obtained the full list, and the others are:

— Gasquet, a 34-year-old from France who is a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist and was playing Ivo Karlovic of Croatia in the first round Tuesday night;

— Barrère, a 26-year-old from France who beat Taro Daniel of Japan in four sets Tuesday to advance to a meeting against No. 10 Andrey Rublev on Thursday;

— Bonaventure, a 26-year-old from Belgium who beat No. 25 Zhang Shuai of China in three sets on Tuesday;

— Flipkens, a 34-year-old from Belgium who beat No. 32 Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Monday and is scheduled to face Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in the second round on Wednesday. Flipkens was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2013.

The USTA released the details of the restrictions placed on players who possibly were exposed, including daily testing by 1 p.m. and access only to a match court or assigned practice court while at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

They can’t use locker rooms or dining areas, and their entourages must wear masks at all times, including during practice and matches.

When the players are at their hotel, they must stay in their rooms and can’t have visitors.

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

