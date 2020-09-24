Gausman expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (24-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-27, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-2, 7.54 ERA) San Francisco: Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.76 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will meet on Thursday.

The Giants are 17-18 against NL West teams. San Francisco ranks third in the league in hitting with a .267 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .337.

The Rockies are 15-20 against the rest of their division. Colorado’s lineup has 60 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads the club with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Dickerson leads the Giants with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

Story leads the Rockies with 63 hits and is batting .294.

INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Luis Alexander Basabe: (right hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.