Trending:
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Gausman expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (24-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-27, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-2, 7.54 ERA) San Francisco: Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.76 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will meet on Thursday.

The Giants are 17-18 against NL West teams. San Francisco ranks third in the league in hitting with a .267 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .337.

The Rockies are 15-20 against the rest of their division. Colorado’s lineup has 60 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads the club with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Dickerson leads the Giants with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

Story leads the Rockies with 63 hits and is batting .294.

INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Luis Alexander Basabe: (right hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit