Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Genoa has 12 more virus cases, taking total to 14

September 28, 2020 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa says another 12 members of the match squad have the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases at the Serie A club to 14.

It was revealed over the weekend that goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schöne contracted the virus.

Further tests showed it had spread through the matchday squad, and Genoa said “the number of members positive for COVID-19 has increased to 14 between team members and staff.”

Genoa’s Serie A match against Torino on Saturday is now a doubt.

Advertisement

Genoa lost at Napoli 6-0 on Sunday. Napoli players and staff will undergo further tests before their match against Juventus.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally