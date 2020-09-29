Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Athletics

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Chicago White Sox (35-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.48 ERA) Oakland: Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 4.12 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Chicago will face off on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 22-10 in home games. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Chris Bassitt leads them with a mark of 7.9.

The White Sox are 17-13 on the road. Chicago’s lineup has 96 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 19 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 55 hits and has 25 RBIs.

        Read more Sports News news.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Custodial workers provide vital support to VA