Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Grad transfer Collin Hill to start as South Carolina QB

September 17, 2020 3:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Graduate transfer Collin Hill will start at quarterback for South Carolina when it opens against No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 26.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the decision Thursday. Hill arrived at South Carolina from Colorado State and beat out last year’s freshman starter, Ryan Hilinski.

Muschamp said both Hill and Hilinski had strong camps. Hill had an edge, the coach said, in playing under former Rams head coach Mike Bobo, who is now South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Hill made 11 starts during four years at Colorado State where he dealt with three knee ligament injuries. He passed for 3,323 with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 18 career games with the Rams.

Advertisement

Hilinski was a highly regarded freshman who had gained the backup role behind four-year starter Jake Bentley. But Bentley was hurt for the year in South Carolina’s first game and Hilinski was the starter the rest of the season.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Hilinski made 11 starts last season and averaged 214 yards passing, sixth overall in the Southeastern Conference and the most among freshmen.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact