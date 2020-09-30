On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Grand Prix Final in figure skating postponed due to pandemic

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 12:55 pm
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — The Grand Prix Final in figure skating has been postponed by the International Skating Union due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISU made the announcement Wednesday without setting a new date for the competition, which also serves as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The final had been scheduled for Dec. 10-13 in Beijing.

All six Grand Prix series events are still on, but they are limited to skaters from the host countries or athletes training in those countries. The series begins in late October with Skate America in Las Vegas, with no fans in attendance.

Other Grand Prix competitions are in Canada, France, Japan, Russia and China.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California