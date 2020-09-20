Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

|Detroit
|14
|0
|0
|7
|—
|21
|Green Bay
|3
|14
|17
|8
|—
|42
First Quarter
Det_K.Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 10:33.
GB_FG M.Crosby 43, 5:42.
Det_M.Jones 4 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), :04.
Second Quarter
GB_A.Jones 7 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 10:09.
GB_Tonyan 11 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), :14.
Third Quarter
GB_A.Jones 75 run (M.Crosby kick), 14:48.
GB_Sullivan 7 interception return (M.Crosby kick), 8:32.
GB_FG M.Crosby 35, 1:32.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Hall 24 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 13:00.
GB_A.Jones 14 run (J.Williams run), 7:59.
A_0.
___
|
|Det
|GB
|First downs
|19
|26
|Total Net Yards
|307
|488
|Rushes-yards
|21-89
|35-259
|Passing
|218
|229
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|2-34
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-33-1
|18-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|1-11
|Punts
|5-54.2
|3-42.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-70
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|25:14
|34:46
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Peterson 7-41, K.Johnson 8-32, Swift 5-12, Stafford 1-4. Green Bay, Jones 18-168, Williams 8-63, Dillon 5-17, Rodgers 2-12, Boyle 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 20-33-1-244. Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-240.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Swift 5-60, Hockenson 4-62, M.Jones 4-23, Cephus 3-54, Amendola 2-21, Hall 1-24, Agnew 1-0. Green Bay, Jones 4-68, Valdes-Scantling 3-64, Lazard 3-45, D.Adams 3-36, Tonyan 2-25, Ervin 1-4, Lewis 1-4, Rodgers 1-(minus 6).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 57.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.