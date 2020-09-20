Listen Live Sports

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

September 20, 2020 4:13 pm
 
Detroit 14 0 0 7 21
Green Bay 3 14 17 8 42

First Quarter

Det_K.Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 10:33.

GB_FG M.Crosby 43, 5:42.

Det_M.Jones 4 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), :04.

Second Quarter

GB_A.Jones 7 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 10:09.

GB_Tonyan 11 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), :14.

Third Quarter

GB_A.Jones 75 run (M.Crosby kick), 14:48.

GB_Sullivan 7 interception return (M.Crosby kick), 8:32.

GB_FG M.Crosby 35, 1:32.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Hall 24 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 13:00.

GB_A.Jones 14 run (J.Williams run), 7:59.

A_0.

___

Det GB
First downs 19 26
Total Net Yards 307 488
Rushes-yards 21-89 35-259
Passing 218 229
Punt Returns 0-0 2-6
Kickoff Returns 1-27 2-34
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 20-33-1 18-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 1-11
Punts 5-54.2 3-42.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-70 8-60
Time of Possession 25:14 34:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Peterson 7-41, K.Johnson 8-32, Swift 5-12, Stafford 1-4. Green Bay, Jones 18-168, Williams 8-63, Dillon 5-17, Rodgers 2-12, Boyle 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 20-33-1-244. Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-240.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Swift 5-60, Hockenson 4-62, M.Jones 4-23, Cephus 3-54, Amendola 2-21, Hall 1-24, Agnew 1-0. Green Bay, Jones 4-68, Valdes-Scantling 3-64, Lazard 3-45, D.Adams 3-36, Tonyan 2-25, Ervin 1-4, Lewis 1-4, Rodgers 1-(minus 6).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 57.

