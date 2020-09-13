Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34

|Green Bay
|3
|19
|7
|14
|—
|43
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|0
|24
|—
|34
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 31, 7:27.
Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:24.
Second Quarter
GB_safety, 11:39.
GB_FG Crosby 43, 8:08.
GB_D.Adams 24 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :39.
GB_Valdes-Scantling 45 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :14.
Min_FG Bailey 35, :00.
Third Quarter
GB_D.Adams 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :09.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Thielen 37 pass from Cousins (Cook run), 13:53.
GB_Lazard 4 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:02.
Min_Cook 3 run (Cook run), 7:55.
GB_Jones 5 run (Crosby kick), 3:19.
Min_Thielen 19 pass from Cousins (Thielen pass from Cousins), 1:21.
A_0.
|GB
|Min
|First downs
|31
|25
|Total Net Yards
|522
|382
|Rushes-yards
|32-158
|22-134
|Passing
|364
|259
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|2-64
|Interceptions Ret.
|1–4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-44-0
|19-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-11
|Punts
|1-40.0
|2-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-63
|5-20
|Time of Possession
|41:16
|18:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 16-66, Ervin 3-38, Williams 7-21, Lazard 1-19, Dillon 2-14, Rodgers 1-2, Boyle 2-(minus 2). Minnesota, Mattison 6-50, Cook 12-50, Cousins 4-34.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 32-44-0-364. Minnesota, Cousins 19-25-1-259.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 14-156, Valdes-Scantling 4-96, Lazard 4-63, Williams 4-21, Jones 4-10, Deguara 1-12, Ervin 1-6. Minnesota, Thielen 6-110, Mattison 4-30, O.Johnson 3-56, Rudolph 2-28, Jefferson 2-26, I.Smith 1-11, Cook 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
