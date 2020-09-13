Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34

Green Bay 3 19 7 14 — 43 Minnesota 7 3 0 24 — 34

First Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 31, 7:27.

Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:24.

Second Quarter

GB_safety, 11:39.

GB_FG Crosby 43, 8:08.

GB_D.Adams 24 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :39.

GB_Valdes-Scantling 45 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :14.

Min_FG Bailey 35, :00.

Third Quarter

GB_D.Adams 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :09.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Thielen 37 pass from Cousins (Cook run), 13:53.

GB_Lazard 4 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:02.

Min_Cook 3 run (Cook run), 7:55.

GB_Jones 5 run (Crosby kick), 3:19.

Min_Thielen 19 pass from Cousins (Thielen pass from Cousins), 1:21.

A_0.

___

GB Min First downs 31 25 Total Net Yards 522 382 Rushes-yards 32-158 22-134 Passing 364 259 Punt Returns 1-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-18 2-64 Interceptions Ret. 1–4 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 32-44-0 19-25-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-11 Punts 1-40.0 2-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-63 5-20 Time of Possession 41:16 18:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 16-66, Ervin 3-38, Williams 7-21, Lazard 1-19, Dillon 2-14, Rodgers 1-2, Boyle 2-(minus 2). Minnesota, Mattison 6-50, Cook 12-50, Cousins 4-34.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 32-44-0-364. Minnesota, Cousins 19-25-1-259.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 14-156, Valdes-Scantling 4-96, Lazard 4-63, Williams 4-21, Jones 4-10, Deguara 1-12, Ervin 1-6. Minnesota, Thielen 6-110, Mattison 4-30, O.Johnson 3-56, Rudolph 2-28, Jefferson 2-26, I.Smith 1-11, Cook 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

