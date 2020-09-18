Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Greinke expected to start for Houston against Arizona

September 18, 2020 2:24 am
 
< a min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (19-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-25, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.15 ERA) Houston: Zack Greinke (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to play the Houston Astros on Friday.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

The Astros are 18-7 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .409 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a .529 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 8-19 on the road. Arizona has a collective .231 this season, led by David Peralta with an average of .295.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 46 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 52 hits and has 30 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (quad).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy