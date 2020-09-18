Greinke expected to start for Houston against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (19-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-25, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.15 ERA) Houston: Zack Greinke (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to play the Houston Astros on Friday.

The Astros are 18-7 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .409 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a .529 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 8-19 on the road. Arizona has a collective .231 this season, led by David Peralta with an average of .295.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 46 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 52 hits and has 30 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (quad).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

