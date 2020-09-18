Listen Live Sports

Groin injury sidelines Packers DT Kenny Clark for Lions game

September 18, 2020 3:28 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark won’t be available for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Clark wouldn’t be playing in the team’s home opener.

“I know he’s doing everything in his power to be back as quickly as possible, but he won’t able to play this weekend,” LaFleur said.

Clark’s absence leaves Green Bay without its best defensive lineman.

The 2016 first-round draft pick was selected to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement last year. Clark signed a four-year, $70 million extension last month.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

