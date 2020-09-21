Listen Live Sports

Gundogan the latest Man City player to contract coronavirus

September 21, 2020 6:15 am
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has become the latest Manchester City player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League club gave no details of Gundogan’s condition on Monday, only saying he would be self isolating for 10 days based on government protocols.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” City said.

Two weeks ago, City announced Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had contracted COVID-19.

City opens its season on Monday night against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

