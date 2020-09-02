Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Guzan has 3 saves to help Atlanta United tie Inter Miami 0-0

September 2, 2020 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan had three saves for Atlanta in United’s 0-0 tie with Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

It was Guzan’s second shutout — both against expansion teams — in three games. He had five saves in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Aug. 22.

Atlanta (3-4-1) has just one win — and four losses — in its last six games.

Miami (1-6-1) has been shut out four times and has only one multi-goal game, its 3-2 win over Orlando City on Aug. 22, this season.

Advertisement

Atlanta had 60.5% possession. but Inter Miami had a 10-5 advantage in total shots, including 3-1 in shots on target.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together