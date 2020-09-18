Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hamburg defender Leistner to miss 3 games for assaulting fan

September 18, 2020 10:02 am
 
< a min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Hamburg defender Toni Leistner was banned for five games Friday, two of them suspended, for assaulting a fan who he said had insulted his family.

After Dynamo Dresden beat Hamburg 4-1 in the German Cup on Monday, Leistner leapt into the stand during a TV interview and pushed a Dresden supporter. Leistner was born in the city of Dresden and previously played for the team.

The incident happened at one of the first German games to be played in front of a significant number of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leistner was also fined 8,000 euros ($9,470).

Advertisement

The German soccer federation said that the fine was issued because Leistner had broken social distancing rules by going into the stand.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

“In that manner, he subjected himself and possibly also third parties to the danger of being infected with the coronavirus,” the federation said in a statement.

Leistner can appeal the ruling.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy