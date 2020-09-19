Listen Live Sports

Harris accounts for 3 TDs in UTSA’s 24-10 victory

September 19, 2020 7:28 pm
 
1 min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead UTSA to a 24-10 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Harris accounted for 373 of the Roadrunners’ 498 yards of offense, His 23-yard quarterback draw gave UTSA (2-0) a 14-point lead with just over seven minutes to play. He had a 3-yard TD run and tossed a 4-yard pass to Joshua Cephus for a 17-0 lead 35 seconds before halftime.

The lead was cut to 10 only seconds later when Trae Self hit Xavier Gibson with a 10-yard TD pass. A 45-yard pass from Self to Remi Simmons set up the touchdown.

Harris had 104 yards rushing on 17 carries and a career-high 269 in the air on 23-of-36 passing with an interception. Sincere McCormick added 98 yards rushing. Hunter Duplessis kicked his 13th straight field goal.

Self finished with 285 yards on 21-of-33 passing with Gibson making six catches for 94 yards.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

The FCS Lumberjacks (0-2) elected to play a nonconference schedule after the Southland Conference decided not to compete in this fall. This was the first meeting between the two Texas programs. UTSA first-year head coach Jeff Traylor played at Stephen F. Austin in 1986-89.

The Roadrunners held the stadium capacity to 17% in the 65,000-seat Alamodome with fans required to wear face coverings.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

