Hart Trophy Winners

September 21, 2020 7:05 pm
 
Winners of the National Hockey League’s Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the player most valuable to his team:

2020 — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

2019 — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

2018 — Taylor Hall, New Jersey

2017 — Connor McDavid, Columbus

2016 — Patrick Kane, Chicago

2015 — Carey Price, Montreal

2014 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2013 — Alex Ovechkin, Washington

2012 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh

2011 — Corey Perry, Anaheim

2010 — Henrik Sedin, Vancouver

2009 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington

2008 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington

2007 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2006 — Joe Thornton, San Jose

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay

2003 — Peter Forsberg, Colorado

2002 — Jose Theodore, Montreal

2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado

2000 — Chris Pronger, St. Louis

1999 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh

1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo

1996 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1995 — Eric Lindros, Philadelphia

1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit

1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1992 — Mark Messier, N.Y. Rangers

1991 — Brett Hull, St. Louis

1990 — Mark Messier, Edmonton

1989 — Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles

1988 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh

1987 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1986 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1985 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1984 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1983 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1982 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1981 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1980 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton

1979 — Bryan Trottier, N.Y. Islanders

1978 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal

1977 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal

1976 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia

1975 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia

1974 — Phil Esposito, Boston

1973 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia

1972 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1971 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1970 — Bobby Orr, Boston

1969 — Phil Esposito, Boston

1968 — Stan Mikita, Chicago

1967 — Stan Mikita, Chicago

1966 — Bobby Hull, Chicago

1965 — Bobby Hull, Chicago

1964 — Jean Beliveau, Montreal

1963 — Gordie Howe, Detroit

1962 — Jacques Plante, Montreal

1961 — Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal

1960 — Gordie Howe, Detroit

1959 — Andy Bathgate, N.Y. Rangers

1958 — Gordie Howe, Detroit

1957 — Gordie Howe, Detroit

1956 — Jean Beliveau, Montreal

1955 — Ted Kennedy, Toronto

1954 — Al Rollins, Chicago

1953 — Gordie Howe, Detroit

1952 — Gordie Howe, Detroit

1951 — Milt Schmidt, Boston

1950 — Charlie Rayner, N.Y. Rangers

1949 — Sid Abel, Detroit

1948 — Buddy O’Connor, N.Y. Rangers

1947 — Maurice Richard, Montreal

1946 — Max Bentley, Chicago

1945 — Elmer Lach, Montreal

1944 — Babe Pratt, Toronto

1943 — Bill Cowley, Boston

1942 — Tom Anderson, N.Y. Americans

1941 — Bill Cowley, Boston

1940 — Ebbie Goodfellow, Detroit

1939 — Toe Blake, Montreal

1938 — Eddie Shore, Boston

1937 — Babe Siebert, Montreal

1936 — Eddie Shore, Boston

1935 — Eddie Shore, Boston

1934 — Aurel Joliat, Montreal

1933 — Eddie Shore, Boston

1932 — Howie Morenz, Montreal

1931 — Howie Morenz, Montreal

1930 — Nels Stewart, Mtl. Maroons

1929 — Roy Worters, N.Y. Americans

1928 — Howie Morenz, Montreal

1927 — Herb Gardiner, Montreal

1926 — Nels Stewart, Mtl. Maroons

1925 — Billy Burch, Hamilton

1924 — Frank Nighbor, Ottawa

