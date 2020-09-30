Heat’s Dragic doubtful for second half with left foot injury

Trending:
By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 10:51 pm
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Miami guard Goran Dragic is doubtful to play in the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals because of a left foot injury.

Dragic had six points in 15 minutes of the first half but Tyler Herro replaced him in the starting lineup to begin the third quarter. Dragic wasn’t on the bench.

The Los Angeles Lakers led 65-48 at the half.

Dragic was Miami’s leading scorer in the first-round sweep of Indiana and came into the NBA Finals with 33 consecutive postseason games scoring in double figures, the fourth-longest streak in Heat history.

