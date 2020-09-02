Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Heber scores on header to help NYCFC beat Revolution 2-0

September 2, 2020 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Heber Araujo dos Santos scored his first goal of the season, Sean Johnson had three saves and New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Heber headed a corner kick by Ronald Matarrita off the far post to make it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

New York City (4-5-0) has won three games in a row and four of its last five after opening the season with four consecutive losses.

New England (2-2-5) has just one multi-goal game this season — a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Aug. 25.

Advertisement

An own goal by the Revolution’s Michael Mancienne opened the scoring in the 60th minute.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia