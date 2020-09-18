Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hendricks expected to start as Cubs host the Twins

September 18, 2020 2:24 am
 
< a min read
      

Minnesota Twins (31-21, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (30-20, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Rich Hill (2-1, 3.81 ERA) Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (5-4, 3.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will square off on Friday.

Advertisement

The Cubs are 18-12 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .403 this season. Ian Happ leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

The Twins are 10-16 on the road. Minnesota has hit 81 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 24 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Trevor May: (back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy