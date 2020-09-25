On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Hertha fans’ first game back is loss to Frankfurt

By CIARÁN FAHEY
September 25, 2020 4:44 pm
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin coach Bruno Labbadia had to wait 5 1/2 months for his first game with supporters cheering on his side.

They didn’t help.

Hertha lost at home to Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday, the first time fans were allowed to attend a soccer game in Berlin’s Olympiastadion since coronavirus restrictions began in March.

Labbadia was appointed coach in April, when the league was still suspended. He had to wait till May 16 for his debut. His first nine league games were all played without spectators last season, before a limited number of Werder Bremen fans were allowed see visiting Hertha’s 4-1 win in the new season’s first round.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Just 4,000 Hertha fans were allowed for Frankfurt’s visit, and they arrived full of optimism after another summer of rebuilding at the club.

But the visitors dominated from the start and took a deserved lead through André Silva’s penalty in the 30th minute, after the Portuguese forward was fouled by Hertha captain Dedryck Boyata.

Bas Dost made it 2-0 with a header to Daichi Kamada’s free kick six minutes later, and Sebastian Rode grabbed Frankfurt’s third with a fine strike in off the far post in the 70th.

Martin Hinteregger’s own goal in the 76th was too little, too late, for Hertha.

        Read more Sports News news.

Hertha’s players wore jerseys with “for Pauline” across them in an appeal to find stem cell donors for an eight-month-old girl with leukemia.

“Pauline’s story shows how important it is that as many people as possible register so that lives can be saved,” Hertha board member Paul Keuter said.

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment