Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hines-Allen scores 30, leads Mystics over Sparks 80-72

September 11, 2020 12:19 am
 
< a min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen scored 30 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-72 on Thursday night.

Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer to give the Sparks a 71-68 lead with 2:53 remaining. Hines-Allen made consecutive 3-pointers, found Emma Meesseman for a transition layup and added a free throw in the final 1:28.

Hines-Allen was 13 of 20 from the field and had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Meesseman added 14 points, and Leilani Mitchell had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Chelsea Gray scored 21 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 15 for Los Angeles. Candace Parker had a season-high 17 rebounds with nine points and six assists. Selmone Augustus had four points and reached 6,000 in her career, the 10th WNBA player to do so.

Advertisement

Washington (7-13) joined Dallas in a tie for eighth place with two regular-season games left. The top eight teams advance to the playoffs. Los Angeles (15-6) is in third place and takes on second-place Las Vegas on Sunday.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces come together for Valiant Shield 2020