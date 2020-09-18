Listen Live Sports

Houser scheduled to start as Milwaukee hosts Kansas City

September 18, 2020 2:24 am
 
< a min read
      

Kansas City Royals (21-29, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-26, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Danny Duffy (3-3, 4.24 ERA) Milwaukee: Adrian Houser (1-5, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Kansas City will square off on Friday.

The Brewers are 12-14 in home games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .266.

The Royals have gone 11-16 away from home. Kansas City has hit 57 home runs as a team this season. Whit Merrifield leads the team with nine, averaging one every 22.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 40 hits and is batting .222.

Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 31 RBIs and is batting .275.

INJURIES: Brewers: Manny Pina: (knee).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right la), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

