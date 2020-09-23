Listen Live Sports

Houser scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

September 23, 2020 2:24 am
 
Milwaukee Brewers (27-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-28, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Adrian Houser (1-5, 5.33 ERA) Cincinnati: Trevor Bauer (4-4, 1.80 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Milwaukee will face off on Wednesday.

The Reds are 20-19 against teams from the NL Central. Cincinnati has hit 84 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Nick Castellanos leads them with 14, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Brewers are 17-17 against NL Central Division opponents. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .242.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and is batting .230.

Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

Brewers: Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

