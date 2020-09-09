Houston 1, Colorado 1

Houston 0 1 — 1 Colorado 0 1 — 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Houston, Ramirez, 2 (Rodriguez), 46th minute; 2, Colorado, Abubakar, 1 (Vines), 90th+6.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Abubakar, Colorado, 6th; Lewis, Colorado, 20th; Rubio, Colorado, 90th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jason White, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Jose Bizama, Victor Cabrera (Alejandro Fuenmayor, 74th), Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Darwin Ceren, Tomas Martinez (Darwin Quintero, 58th), Memo Rodriguez, Wilfried Zahibo (Boniek Garcia, 46th); Niko Hansen (Ariel Lassiter, 58th), Christian Ramirez (Mauro Manotas, 57th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta (Nicolas Mezquida, 84th), Younes Namli, Collen Warner (Jack Price, 46th); Kei Kamara, Jonathan Lewis (Nicolas Benezet, 75th), Diego Rubio (Cole Bassett, 75th).

