Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 1, Colorado 1

September 9, 2020 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
Houston 0 1 1
Colorado 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Houston, Ramirez, 2 (Rodriguez), 46th minute; 2, Colorado, Abubakar, 1 (Vines), 90th+6.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Abubakar, Colorado, 6th; Lewis, Colorado, 20th; Rubio, Colorado, 90th.

Advertisement

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jason White, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts discuss megatrends in the computing landscape in this free webinar.

___

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Jose Bizama, Victor Cabrera (Alejandro Fuenmayor, 74th), Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Darwin Ceren, Tomas Martinez (Darwin Quintero, 58th), Memo Rodriguez, Wilfried Zahibo (Boniek Garcia, 46th); Niko Hansen (Ariel Lassiter, 58th), Christian Ramirez (Mauro Manotas, 57th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta (Nicolas Mezquida, 84th), Younes Namli, Collen Warner (Jack Price, 46th); Kei Kamara, Jonathan Lewis (Nicolas Benezet, 75th), Diego Rubio (Cole Bassett, 75th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial