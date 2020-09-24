Houston 12, Texas 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 12 15 11 2 9 Springer cf 4 2 3 3 1 1 .264 Straw cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .225 Brantley dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .305 Bregman 3b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .254 Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 a-Toro ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .145 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .256 b-Mayfield ph-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .179 Reddick rf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .243 Garneau c 5 0 0 0 0 4 .125

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 1 9 Taveras cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .221 Calhoun dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .179 Kiner-Falefa ss-3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .289 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Solak lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Odor 2b 3 0 0 1 0 3 .157 Guzmán 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Apostel 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Romine ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .155

Houston 230 023 002_12 15 1 Texas 000 003 100_4 8 1

a-flied out for Gurriel in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for Correa in the 9th.

E_Garneau (3), Taveras (1). LOB_Houston 6, Texas 6. 2B_Altuve (9), Bregman (12), Taveras (5), Romine (1), Calhoun (1), Mathis (1). 3B_Bregman (1). HR_Springer (14), off Lynn; Bregman (5), off Lynn; Altuve (4), off Lynn; Reddick (4), off Montero; Calhoun (1), off Javier. RBIs_Bregman 3 (20), Springer 3 (31), Altuve 3 (17), Reddick 2 (23), Calhoun 3 (10), Odor (25). SF_Odor.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Bregman 2, Tucker); Texas 5 (Gallo, Romine, Guzmán, Kiner-Falefa, Taveras). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Texas 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Calhoun. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Texas 1 (Romine, Odor, Guzmán).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier, W, 5-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 6 95 3.48 Garcia 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 3.00 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.94 Bielak 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 6.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, L, 6-3 5 2-3 12 10 9 2 5 104 3.32 Hearn 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 42 3.86 Montero 1 1 2 2 0 1 19 4.60

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Hearn 1-0. HBP_Javier (Solak), Montero (Mayfield). WP_Javier(3).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:11.

