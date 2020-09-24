Houston 12, Texas 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|12
|15
|11
|2
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.264
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.225
|Brantley dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.254
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Toro ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|b-Mayfield ph-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Reddick rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Garneau c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.125
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|9
|
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.179
|Kiner-Falefa ss-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Solak lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.157
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Apostel 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Romine ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Houston
|230
|023
|002_12
|15
|1
|Texas
|000
|003
|100_4
|8
|1
a-flied out for Gurriel in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for Correa in the 9th.
E_Garneau (3), Taveras (1). LOB_Houston 6, Texas 6. 2B_Altuve (9), Bregman (12), Taveras (5), Romine (1), Calhoun (1), Mathis (1). 3B_Bregman (1). HR_Springer (14), off Lynn; Bregman (5), off Lynn; Altuve (4), off Lynn; Reddick (4), off Montero; Calhoun (1), off Javier. RBIs_Bregman 3 (20), Springer 3 (31), Altuve 3 (17), Reddick 2 (23), Calhoun 3 (10), Odor (25). SF_Odor.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Bregman 2, Tucker); Texas 5 (Gallo, Romine, Guzmán, Kiner-Falefa, Taveras). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Texas 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Calhoun. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Texas 1 (Romine, Odor, Guzmán).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 5-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|95
|3.48
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.00
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.94
|Bielak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|6.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 6-3
|5
|2-3
|12
|10
|9
|2
|5
|104
|3.32
|Hearn
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|3.86
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Hearn 1-0. HBP_Javier (Solak), Montero (Mayfield). WP_Javier(3).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:11.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments