Houston 12, Texas 4

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 9:07 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 12 15 11 Totals 34 4 8 4
Springer cf 4 2 3 3 Taveras cf 5 1 2 0
Straw cf 0 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 4 1 2 3
Altuve 2b 5 2 3 3 Knr-Falefa ss-3b 3 1 0 0
Brantley dh 5 1 2 0 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 5 2 3 3 Solak lf 3 0 1 0
Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 1
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 4 0 1 0
Toro ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Apostel 3b 0 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Romine ss 4 1 1 0
Mayfield ph-ss 0 1 0 0 Mathis c 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf 5 3 3 2
Garneau c 5 0 0 0
Houston 230 023 002 12
Texas 000 003 100 4

E_Garneau (3), Taveras (1). DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 6, Texas 6. 2B_Altuve (9), Bregman (12), Taveras (5), Romine (1), Calhoun (1), Mathis (1). 3B_Bregman (1). HR_Springer (14), Bregman (5), Altuve (4), Reddick (4), Calhoun (1). SF_Odor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier W,5-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 6
Garcia 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bielak 1 1 0 0 0 0
Texas
Lynn L,6-3 5 2-3 12 10 9 2 5
Hearn 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Montero 1 1 2 2 0 1

HBP_Javier (Solak), Montero (Mayfield). WP_Javier(3).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:11.

