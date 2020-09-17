Houston 2, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 1 15 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .305 Solak dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .185 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157 Apostel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Tejeda ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 White lf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .133 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .170 a-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Huff c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 2 1 2 Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .259 Tucker lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .253 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237

Texas 000 000 100_1 5 1 Houston 020 000 00x_2 4 0

a-grounded out for Mathis in the 7th.

E_Huff (2). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 4. 2B_Apostel (1). HR_Tucker (9), off Lyles. RBIs_White (3), Tucker 2 (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Odor, Tejeda); Houston 1 (Brantley). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Odor, Altuve.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 1-5 7 3 2 2 1 2 97 7.07 Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.60

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, W, 4-3 6 1-3 4 1 1 1 11 100 3.82 James, H, 3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 21 8.22 Raley, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_James 1-1. WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:33. A_0 (41,168).

