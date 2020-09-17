Listen Live Sports

Houston 2, Texas 1

September 17, 2020 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 1 15
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .305
Solak dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .185
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157
Apostel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Tejeda ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250
White lf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .133
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .170
a-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Huff c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 1 2
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .259
Tucker lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .253
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Texas 000 000 100_1 5 1
Houston 020 000 00x_2 4 0

a-grounded out for Mathis in the 7th.

E_Huff (2). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 4. 2B_Apostel (1). HR_Tucker (9), off Lyles. RBIs_White (3), Tucker 2 (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Odor, Tejeda); Houston 1 (Brantley). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Odor, Altuve.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 1-5 7 3 2 2 1 2 97 7.07
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.60
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 4-3 6 1-3 4 1 1 1 11 100 3.82
James, H, 3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 21 8.22
Raley, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_James 1-1. WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:33. A_0 (41,168).

