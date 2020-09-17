Houston 2, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|15
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Solak dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.185
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Apostel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Tejeda ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|White lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.133
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|a-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Huff c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Texas
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|1
|Houston
|020
|000
|00x_2
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Mathis in the 7th.
E_Huff (2). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 4. 2B_Apostel (1). HR_Tucker (9), off Lyles. RBIs_White (3), Tucker 2 (39).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Odor, Tejeda); Houston 1 (Brantley). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Odor, Altuve.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 1-5
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|97
|7.07
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.60
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 4-3
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|100
|3.82
|James, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|8.22
|Raley, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_James 1-1. WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:33. A_0 (41,168).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.