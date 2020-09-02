Listen Live Sports

Houston 2, Texas 1

September 2, 2020 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 2 7
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202
Solak lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Gallo rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .180
Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .183
Dietrich 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Tejeda 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Guzmán ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
White pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 3 2 3 5
Springer cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .194
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Brantley lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .300
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Reddick dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Mayfield 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .256
Texas 000 100 000_1 3 0
Houston 200 000 00x_2 3 0

a-singled for Mathis in the 8th.

1-ran for Guzmán in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 3, Houston 3. HR_Kiner-Falefa (2), off Javier; Brantley (3), off Allard. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (6), Brantley 2 (15). CS_Altuve (3), White (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Andrus); Houston 1 (Altuve). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Houston 0 for 2.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allard L,0-4 7 2 2 2 2 4 79 5.40
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.25
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier W,4-1 6 2-3 2 1 1 2 3 93 3.35
Raley H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.87
Paredes H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.07
Pressly S,7-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.26

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0. WP_Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:27.

