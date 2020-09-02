Houston 2, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Solak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.183
|Dietrich 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Tejeda 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Guzmán ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|White pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|3
|5
|
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Reddick dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Mayfield 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Texas
|000
|100
|000_1
|3
|0
|Houston
|200
|000
|00x_2
|3
|0
a-singled for Mathis in the 8th.
1-ran for Guzmán in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 3, Houston 3. HR_Kiner-Falefa (2), off Javier; Brantley (3), off Allard. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (6), Brantley 2 (15). CS_Altuve (3), White (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Andrus); Houston 1 (Altuve). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Houston 0 for 2.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard L,0-4
|7
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|79
|5.40
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.25
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier W,4-1
|6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|93
|3.35
|Raley H,4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.87
|Paredes H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.07
|Pressly S,7-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0. WP_Rodríguez.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:27.
