Houston 2, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 2 7 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .284 Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Solak lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Gallo rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .180 Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .183 Dietrich 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Tejeda 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Guzmán ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 White pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 3 2 3 5 Springer cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .194 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Brantley lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .300 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Reddick dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Mayfield 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .256

Texas 000 100 000_1 3 0 Houston 200 000 00x_2 3 0

a-singled for Mathis in the 8th.

1-ran for Guzmán in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 3, Houston 3. HR_Kiner-Falefa (2), off Javier; Brantley (3), off Allard. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (6), Brantley 2 (15). CS_Altuve (3), White (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Andrus); Houston 1 (Altuve). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Houston 0 for 2.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard L,0-4 7 2 2 2 2 4 79 5.40 Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.25

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier W,4-1 6 2-3 2 1 1 2 3 93 3.35 Raley H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.87 Paredes H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.07 Pressly S,7-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.26

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0. WP_Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:27.

