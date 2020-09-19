Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 3, Arizona 2

September 19, 2020 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
Arizona Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 30 3 6 3
Varsho c 4 1 1 0 Springer cf 4 1 1 0
VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 2
Rojas ss 3 0 0 1 Brantley lf 4 0 2 0
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
P.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0
Mathisen dh 1 0 0 0 Reddick dh 3 1 1 0
Jay cf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Arizona 011 000 000 2
Houston 001 002 00x 3

E_Escobar (7). DP_Arizona 1, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Houston 4. 2B_Peralta (8), Varsho (4), Altuve (7). HR_Calhoun (15). SF_Rojas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Weaver L,1-8 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 5
López 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mella 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Javier 4 4 2 2 1 6
Paredes W,3-2 2 0 0 0 0 0
James H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Raley H,6 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pressly S,11-14 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_James (Mathisen).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

Advertisement

T_2:37.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor