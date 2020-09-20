Listen Live Sports

Houston 3, Arizona 2

September 20, 2020 5:33 pm
 
Arizona Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 1 Totals 28 3 5 3
Rojas 2b 2 0 0 0 Springer rf 4 2 3 2
VanMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
P.Smith lf 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Tucker lf 2 0 0 0
Peralta dh 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 1
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 1 Straw cf 4 0 0 0
Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 0 0
Kelly c 3 0 0 0
Arizona 000 110 000 2
Houston 000 001 11x 3

E_Calhoun (1). DP_Arizona 0, Houston 3. LOB_Arizona 4, Houston 8. HR_Ahmed (5), Springer 2 (13). SB_Springer (1), Calhoun (1). SF_Correa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner 5 2 0 0 1 7
Widener H,2 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
López H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rondón BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Guerra L,1-2 1 0 1 1 2 1
Houston
Urquidy 6 6 2 2 2 2
Scrubb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Taylor W,2-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly S,12-15 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Guerra (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:04.

