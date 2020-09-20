Listen Live Sports

Houston 3, Arizona 2

September 20, 2020 5:31 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 1 2 6
Rojas 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .180
VanMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
P.Smith lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .233
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191
Peralta dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .265
Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .155
Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 5 3 5 9
Springer rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .253
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .246
Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Tucker lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .257
Correa ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .261
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .148
Arizona 000 110 000_2 7 1
Houston 000 001 11x_3 5 0

E_Calhoun (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Houston 8. HR_Ahmed (5), off Urquidy; Springer (12), off Widener; Springer (13), off Rondón. RBIs_Ahmed (25), Springer 2 (28), Correa (24). SB_Springer (1), Calhoun (1). CS_Rojas (1). SF_Correa.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Escobar); Houston 5 (Gurriel, Correa, Straw). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Escobar. GIDP_Escobar, Ahmed.

DP_Houston 3 (Garneau, Altuve, Garneau; Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 5 2 0 0 1 7 80 7.36
Widener, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 22 4.74
López, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.00
Rondón, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 23 6.63
Guerra, L, 1-2 1 0 1 1 2 1 29 3.04
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 6 6 2 2 2 2 90 2.78
Scrubb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.27
Taylor, W, 2-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.41
Pressly, S, 12-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_López 3-0. HBP_Guerra (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:04.

