Houston 3, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|1
|2
|6
|
|Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.180
|VanMeter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|P.Smith lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|5
|9
|
|Springer rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tucker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Arizona
|000
|110
|000_2
|7
|1
|Houston
|000
|001
|11x_3
|5
|0
E_Calhoun (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Houston 8. HR_Ahmed (5), off Urquidy; Springer (12), off Widener; Springer (13), off Rondón. RBIs_Ahmed (25), Springer 2 (28), Correa (24). SB_Springer (1), Calhoun (1). CS_Rojas (1). SF_Correa.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Escobar); Houston 5 (Gurriel, Correa, Straw). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Houston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Escobar. GIDP_Escobar, Ahmed.
DP_Houston 3 (Garneau, Altuve, Garneau; Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|80
|7.36
|Widener, H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|4.74
|López, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.00
|Rondón, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|6.63
|Guerra, L, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|29
|3.04
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|90
|2.78
|Scrubb
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.27
|Taylor, W, 2-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.41
|Pressly, S, 12-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_López 3-0. HBP_Guerra (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:04.
