Houston 3, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 7 1 2 6 Rojas 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .180 VanMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 P.Smith lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .233 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Peralta dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .265 Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .155 Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 5 3 5 9 Springer rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .253 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .246 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Tucker lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .257 Correa ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .261 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .148

Arizona 000 110 000_2 7 1 Houston 000 001 11x_3 5 0

E_Calhoun (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Houston 8. HR_Ahmed (5), off Urquidy; Springer (12), off Widener; Springer (13), off Rondón. RBIs_Ahmed (25), Springer 2 (28), Correa (24). SB_Springer (1), Calhoun (1). CS_Rojas (1). SF_Correa.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Escobar); Houston 5 (Gurriel, Correa, Straw). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Escobar. GIDP_Escobar, Ahmed.

DP_Houston 3 (Garneau, Altuve, Garneau; Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 5 2 0 0 1 7 80 7.36 Widener, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 22 4.74 López, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.00 Rondón, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 23 6.63 Guerra, L, 1-2 1 0 1 1 2 1 29 3.04

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 6 6 2 2 2 2 90 2.78 Scrubb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.27 Taylor, W, 2-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.41 Pressly, S, 12-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_López 3-0. HBP_Guerra (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:04.

